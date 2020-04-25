Israel Attacks Syria, US OKs Annexation, OPCW Caught Again & Impending (Already Here) Bio False Flag
Douglas Valentine Interview - How The COVID-19 Police State Was Born In Vietnam
Evidence US Gov Knew Of COVID Before November 2019 & Anti-China Talking Points Expose CV Cover Up
Epstein Victim Maria Farmer Speaks With Whitney Webb, Full Phone Call - Part 1
Dr. Rashid Buttar Interview - Why COVID-19 Is Not What You Think
Is Trump’s “Shoot Down And Destroy” Tweet About Boosting Oil Prices Or A Harbinger Of War With Iran?
“Artificial Intelligence Plan" That Became "Coronavirus Plan” & “China Did It” Narrative Is WMDs 2.0
Techno-Tyranny: How The US National Security State Is Using Coronavirus To Fulfill An Orwellian Vision
The Last American Vagabond has decided to release the entire phone conversation between Whitney Webb and Maria Farmer, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell who had reported both to the FBI in 1996 for child pornography, sex trafficking and sexual assault. Farmer, who has been interviewed by mainstream media outlets including The New York Times and CBS News, had reached out to Whitney because Maria felt that other outlets would not publish much of the information she had given them on the case, particularly information related to Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner, who had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking/ blackmail operation.
The phone call will be released in two parts, the first part can be heard below. The decision to release this phone call was twofold: first, to show that claims Whitney has made in recent interviews were indeed accurately based on statements Maria made during the call and to provide greater context to those statements; and second, to make the information publicly available and more easily disseminated to the widest audience possible.
During the call, Maria covers a lot of ground and the call was never intended to be released as an interview, as Whitney gave Maria free range to discuss situations and topics without prompting from Whitney. In the first half of the call, Maria discusses her horrific experience at Wexner’s guest house, witnessing preparations for Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein to receive then-President Clinton on more than one occasion in 1995 and how Ivana Trump, President Trump’s ex-wife, frequently accompanied Ghislaine Maxwell when she went to recruit pre-teen girls for Epstein, among many other claims that can and have been corroborated by existing evidence and other interviews Whitney Webb has conducted in relation to the Epstein case. In addition, Maria provided Whitney with a copy of her drivers license with Wexner’s address, which she discusses in the phone call, and this will also be released in the coming days.
One notable comment that Maria makes is regarding the man whom she calls the “holy grail” of the Epstein case, Epstein and Maxwell’s longtime chef, Andy Stewart. Maria refers to him as “Chef Andy” in the phone call. Andy Stewart died suddenly on April 7 as Maria’s lawyers were seeking to subpoena him for information on the case, and Maria and her lawyers were unaware of his untimely death until after her phone call with Whitney.
(https://d.tube/c/tlavagabond)
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
Maria Farmer & Virgina Roberts both are national heros, they have bravely given the public an in depth look at the corruption of the US government, the FBI, The CIA, The elite trash that weld so much power over our wold, if the MSM would do their job-and they wont, as they too are guilty, no doubt there would be a revolution today-a revolution we desperately need, the entire world desperately needs. This is why this topic needs to be pushed and pushed and pushed-they will never investigate themselves..
This website has been a blessing, we need more like it, or at least get more people here to wake up the masses.
I found this article today on a website i despise, but it is the best roadmap to stop the NWO i have seen, so ill copy it here-top prevent traffic to them (hope thats ok).
If Voting Made Any Difference, They Wouldn’t Let Us Do It
“The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.”—Joseph Stalin, dictator of the Soviet Union
No, America, you don’t have to vote.
In fact, vote or don’t vote, the police state will continue to trample us underfoot.
Devil or deliverer, the candidate who wins the White House has already made a Faustian bargain to keep the police state in power. It’s no longer a question of which party will usher in totalitarianism but when the final hammer will fall.
Sure we’re being given choices, but the differences between the candidates are purely cosmetic ones, lacking any real nutritional value for the nation. We’re being served a poisoned feast whose aftereffects will leave us in turmoil for years to come.
We’ve been here before.
Remember Barack Obama, the young candidate who campaigned on a message of hope, change and transparency, and promised an end to war and surveillance?
Look how well that turned out.
Under Obama, government whistleblowers are routinely prosecuted, U.S. arms sales have skyrocketed, police militarization has accelerated, and surveillance has become widespread. The U.S. government is literally arming the world, while bombing the heck out of the planet. And while they’re at it, the government is bringing the wars abroad home, transforming American communities into shell-shocked battlefields where the Constitution provides little in the way of protection.
Yes, we’re worse off now than we were eight years ago.
We’re being subjected to more government surveillance, more police abuse, more SWAT team raids, more roadside strip searches, more censorship, more prison time, more egregious laws, more endless wars, more invasive technology, more militarization, more injustice, more corruption, more cronyism, more graft, more lies, and more of everything that has turned the American dream into the American nightmare.
What we’re not getting more of: elected officials who actually represent us.
The American people are being guilted, bullied, pressured, cajoled, intimidated, terrorized and browbeaten into voting. We’re constantly told to vote because it’s your so-called civic duty, because you have no right to complain about the government unless you vote, because every vote counts, because we must present a unified front, because the future of the nation depends on it, because God compels us to do so, because by not voting you are in fact voting, because the “other” candidate must be defeated at all costs, or because the future of the Supreme Court rests in the balance.
Nothing in the Constitution requires that you vote.
You are under no moral obligation to vote for the lesser of two evils. Indeed, voting for a lesser evil is still voting for evil.
Whether or not you cast your vote in this year’s presidential election, you have every right to kvetch, complain and criticize the government when it falls short of your expectations. After all, you are overtaxed so the government can continue to operate corruptly.
If you want to boo, boycott, picket, protest and altogether reject a corrupt political system that has failed you abysmally, more power to you. I’ll take an irate, engaged, informed, outraged American any day over an apathetic, constitutionally illiterate citizenry that is content to be diverted, distracted and directed.
Whether you vote or don’t vote doesn’t really matter.
What matters is what else you’re doing to push back against government incompetence, abuse, corruption, graft, fraud and cronyism.
Don’t be fooled into thinking that the only road to reform is through the ballot box.
After all, there is more to citizenship than the act of casting a ballot for someone who, once elected, will march in lockstep with the dictates of the powers-that-be. Yet as long as Americans are content to let politicians, war hawks and Corporate America run the country, the police state will prevail, no matter which candidate wins on Election Day.
In other words, it doesn’t matter who sits in the White House, who controls the two houses of Congress, or who gets appointed to the Supreme Court: only those who are prepared to cozy up to the powers-that-be will have any real impact.
As Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges points out:
The predatory financial institutions on Wall Street will trash the economy and loot the U.S. Treasury on the way to another economic collapse whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton is president. Poor, unarmed people of color will be gunned down in the streets of our cities whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton is president. The system of neoslavery in our prisons, where we keep poor men and poor women of color in cages because we have taken from them the possibility of employment, education and dignity, will be maintained whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton is president. Millions of undocumented people will be deported whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton is president. Austerity programs will cut or abolish public services, further decay the infrastructure and curtail social programs whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton is president. Money will replace the vote whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton is president. And half the country, which now lives in poverty, will remain in misery whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton becomes president. This is not speculation. We know this because there has been total continuity on every issue, from trade agreements to war to mass deportations, between the Bush administration and the administration of Barack Obama.
In other words, voting is not the answer.
The War on the American People, the nation is firmly under the control of a monied oligarchy guarded by a standing army (a.k.a., militarized police. It is an invisible dictatorship, of sorts, one that is unaffected by the vagaries of party politics and which cannot be overthrown by way of the ballot box.
“Total continuity“ is how Hedges refers to the manner in which the government’s agenda remains unchanged no matter who occupies the Executive Branch. “Continuity of government“ (COG) is the phrase policy wonks use to refer to the unelected individuals who have been appointed to run the government in the event of a “catastrophe.” You can also refer to it as a shadow government, or the Deep State, which is comprised of unelected government bureaucrats, corporations, contractors, paper-pushers, and button-pushers who actually call the shots behind the scenes.
Whatever term you use, the upshot remains the same: on the national level, we’re up against an immoveable, intractable, entrenched force that is greater than any one politician or party, whose tentacles reach deep into every sector imaginable, from Wall Street, the military and the courts to the technology giants, entertainment, healthcare and the media.
This is no Goliath to be felled by a simple stone.
This is a Leviathan disguised as a political savior.
So how do we prevail against the tyrant who says all the right things and does none of them? How do we overcome the despot whose promises fade with the spotlights? How do we conquer the dictator whose benevolence is all for show?
We get organized. We get educated. We get active.
If you feel led to vote, fine, but if all you do is vote, “we the people” are going to lose.
If you abstain from voting and still do nothing, “we the people” are going to lose.
If you give your proxy to some third-party individual or group to fix what’s wrong with the country and that’s all you do, then “we the people” are going to lose.
If, however, you’re prepared to shake off the doldrums, wipe the sleep out of your eyes, turn off the television, tune out the talking heads, untether yourself from whatever piece of technology you’re affixed to, wean yourself off the teat of the nanny state, and start flexing those unused civic muscles, then there might be hope for us all.
For starters, get back to basics. Get to know your neighbors, your community, and your local officials. This is the first line of defense when it comes to securing your base: fortifying your immediate lines.
Second, understand your rights. Know how your local government is structured. Who serves on your city council and school boards? Who runs your local jail: has it been coopted by private contractors? What recourse does the community have to voice concerns about local problems or disagree with decisions by government officials?
Third, know the people you’re entrusting with your local government. Are your police chiefs being promoted from within your community? Are your locally elected officials accessible and, equally important, are they open to what you have to say? Who runs your local media? Does your newspaper report on local events? Who are your judges? Are their judgments fair and impartial? How are prisoners being treated in your local jails?
Finally, don’t get so trusting and comfortable that you stop doing the hard work of holding your government accountable. We’ve drifted a long way from the local government structures that provided the basis for freedom described by Alexis de Tocqueville in Democracy in America, but we are not so far gone that we can’t reclaim some of its vital components.
As an article in The Federalist points out:
Local government is fundamental not so much because it’s a “laboratory” of democracy but because it’s a school of democracy. Through such accountable and democratic government, Americans learn to be democratic citizens. They learn to be involved in the common good. They learn to take charge of their own affairs, as a community. Tocqueville writes that it’s because of local democracy that Americans can make state and Federal democracy work—by learning, in their bones, to expect and demand accountability from public officials and to be involved in public issues.
To put it another way, think nationally but act locally.
There is still a lot Americans can do to topple the police state tyrants, but any revolution that has any hope of succeeding needs to be prepared to reform the system from the bottom up. And that will mean re-learning step by painful step what it actually means to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Joe, blacks who go to jail do so because they freely and voluntarily chose to commit crimes. Those darling jailbirds are not victims of YT but of their own laziness, stupidity, academic failure, impulsiveness, arrogance, violence, and indifference to multiple opportunities to live moral lives offered by the courts.
Could we please can the boo hoo about poor Larmaricus and Shanikwa?
Hi, where is part 2 ?
This is a message intended for Whitney Webb, and I was told by the moderater’s on TLAV chat…that I could post this information here. I was unable to find an email address for Whitney…so I hope this will suffice.
I have first person information with regards to Maria Farmer’s story, that I believe you should be made aware of. Things are not quite like she portrayed in the telling of her personal history with Epstein, and others, and I think iit would be unfair, to not share what I know to be true, with you. You can hear me out and listen to what I have to say, and I have no doubt that you’ll have a much better picture of what really went on, and it’s not like what you’ve been told, thus far.
Please feel free to contact me, anytime.
I hope to hear from you soon. I can be reached, at the following email address:
~Bye for now~
thanks Withney
I am French-speaking and like many French people interested in these subjects, we prefer a written transcription (even in English because we can translate it with translation tools) than a video that we will not be able to follow completely
I don’t know if you already have a written transcript of this interview
I love this website and the ease of watching & sharing the video. Rock on ladies, you are the heroes in the story.